

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) said Tuesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees to serve the 2023 holiday rush. This will position UPS again to deliver the reliable service that customers depend on year-round, especially during the important holiday shopping season.



The seasonal employees being hired include filling full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers and package handlers, by offering competitive wages and multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.



The company noted that permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early.



The company's streamlined, digital application process now takes less than 20 minutes for most people, from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.



