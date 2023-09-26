Anzeige
26.09.2023
Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco to Spin Up New Staffing Division, Acquire IP from Epic Labor

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded Web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today announced it is spinning up a new staffing division and would purchase all brand IP from Epic Labor, Inc., including ownership of the name, logo, and its web domain..

"This is the first step to bring our new staffing operations online," stated Metavesco CEO, Ryan Schadel. "Epic Labor is a premium brand with an excellent reputation in the blue collar staffing segment. Metavesco is creating a wholly owned subsidiary utilizing the Epic Labor name and will seek to build this brand into the staffing provider of choice."

Additional Epic Labor assets are being reviewed and the final deal will close pending approval from Epic's senior lender.

On April 5, 2023, the Company announced plans to diversify into five divisions. The Company believes launching this new staffing division will greatly bolster revenue and cash flow potential.

Mr. Schadel will attend an X (f/k/a Twitter) Space hosted by The OTC Club to discuss the Company's growth initiatives. The event will take place today at 4:30 pm eastern time and is open to all.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in TX and KY. The company also invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land including OthersideMeta. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@metavesco.com
(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787330/metavesco-to-spin-up-new-staffing-division-acquire-ip-from-epic-labor


