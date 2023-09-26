Italy's NHOA Energy says it has commissioned a 107 MWh energy storage project for a Taiwan Cement Corp. cement plant in Guangdong province, China.Italy-based solar technology developer NHOA Energy said this week that it has commissioned a 107 MWh battery storage project for a Taiwan Cement Corp. (TCC) cement plant in Yingde, southeastern China. The battery storage project features 42 MW of waste-heat-recovery systems and uses 8 MWp of solar capacity. It is expected to store about 46 million MWh of electricity per year, resulting in significant cost savings of $2.91 million. The system will also ...

