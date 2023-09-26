

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the reopening of the Biden administration's at-home testing program, every U.S. household can place an order to receive four free Covid-?19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home.



The free antigen test kits an be ordered through COVIDtests.gov.



The tests will detect a new variant of the virus, which is currently circulating in many states.



The kits are intended for use through the end of 2023. It will include instructions on how to verify extended expiration dates. Many kits have had their expiration dates extended beyond what may be printed on the packaging.



The Federal Trade Commission said that the recipients don't have to pay for shipping, and they will never be asked for a credit card or bank account number. 'You only need to give a name and shipping address. If you'd like an email confirmation and delivery updates from the U.S. Postal Service, you can submit your email address'.



FTC warned that anyone who asks for more information than that is a scammer.



A spike in U.S. Covid hospitalizations has been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the last few weeks.



The free at-home Covid-19 testing service had been suspended earlier this year to conserve supplies.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken