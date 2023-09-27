Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
ObsEva SA: ObsEva Files half Year 2023 Financial Statements

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

Geneva, Switzerland - September 27, 2023 - ObsEva SAreor directly via the link here.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

For general information:

contact@obseva.ch

For investors information:

IR@obseva.ch

###



Attachment

  • ObsEva_Half Year 2023 Earnings Release_Pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47b0fb1f-e8fb-4827-9432-e68196bfb7da)

