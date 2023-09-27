

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a provider of cyber security and resilience services, Wednesday reported preliminary loss before tax of 4.3 million pounds for the full year compared with profit of 31 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to higher expenses.



The company posted a net loss of 4.6 million pounds or 1.5p per basic share for the year compared with net profit of 23 million pounds or 7.4p per share las year.



Excluding one-time items, the group had adjusted earnings of 18.9 million pounds or 6.1p per share, lower than 33.5 million pounds or 10.8p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year, however, grew 6.4% to 335.1 million pounds from 314.8 million pounds last year.



The company said a final dividend of 3.15p per share will be paid on December 8 to shareholders of record on November 10.



Looking forward, NCC expects low single digit revenue growth in both Cyber Security as well as Software Resilience segments.



