

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc announced the acquisition of an initial 51% stake in MaxBet, an omni-channel sports betting and gaming operator in Serbia for a cash consideration of 123 million pounds. The Group has the opportunity to acquire the remaining 49% in 2029.



Flutter Entertainment said MaxBet will provide the Group with the platform to access fast-growing markets via a strong podium brand. MaxBet has over 400 retail outlets across four markets, a well-known local brand and 95k online average monthly players.



