

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Wednesday said it is lowering its growth outlook through 2026.



The company now expects its limited partner distribution per unit growth to be 5%-8% per year, through at least 2026, compared with 6%-8% estimated earlier.



NextEra Energy Partners said its growth target stands at 6%.



'Tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates obviously affect the financing needed to grow distributions at 12%, and the burden of financing this growth has had an impact on NextEra Energy Partners' unit price and yield. In the current market environment, the partnership believes revising its growth expectations for now is the appropriate decision for unitholders and better positions it to continue to deliver long-term value,' said John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer.



Accordingly, the company is revising its year-end run-rate expectations for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA to the the range of $1.900 billion to $2.100 billion.



NextEra Energy Partners now expects the annualized rates of its third-quarter distribution per common unit at $3.47, payable in November, and its fourth-quarter distribution per common unit to be $3.52, payable in February of 2024.



