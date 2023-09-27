

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) announced encouraging preclinical data from an in vivo study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in an aggressive Alzheimer's disease non-human primate model.



In Wednesday pre-market trade, SEEL was trading at $0.18 up $0.002 or 1.124%



In this study, the overexpression of tau in older non-human primates (NHPs) was utilized through bilateral AAV induced tauopathy. Non-human primates in this study were administered either SLS-005 weekly, a single administration of SLS-009 or control.



The NHPs receiving SLS-005 demonstrated a 46% reduction in tau protein and an 18% reduction in neurofilament light chain or NfL protein biomarker from baseline values in a preliminary analysis.



NfL is a non-specific biomarker for several neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken