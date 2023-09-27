KR1 Plc - Investment: Interop Ventures

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2023

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Interop Ventures

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company is investing a total of US$1,500,000 into Interop Ventures Fund 1 LP ("Interop Ventures") with a total of US$750,000 already contributed to date, and a further US$750,000 expected to be invested in Q1 2024.

Interop Ventures is an early-stage venture fund specialising in blockchain primitives and protocols of the Cosmos Interchain. Interop was founded by Sébastien Couture and Clément Simon, and invests in projects built on the Interchain, which is a network of interconnected decentralised applications built on the Cosmos technology stack ecosystem. Sébastien and Clément's involvement and proximity to builders in the Cosmos community allows them to source deals from established and emerging teams in this growing ecosystem. Interop Venture's media properties and events also offer teams visibility and provide access to a large network of entrepreneurs and developers.

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"Investing in Interop Ventures gives KR1 exposure to many undiscovered promising early-stage projects in the rapidly growing Cosmos ecosystem. The Interop Ventures team comprises exceptional people with a deep understanding and relevant expertise in the sector. Sébastien and Clément have built a robust reputation as thought leaders in the Cosmos and 'interchain' ecosystems and we are thrilled with the prospect of investing with them."

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open-source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

