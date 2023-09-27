

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a new clinical study collaboration with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG).



The study will evaluate Nektar's NKTR-255, a novel interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist, in combination with CBMG's C-TIL051, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients that are relapsed or refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy.



Preclinical and early clinical data suggest that IL-15 can improve proliferation and persistence of cellular therapies including TIL, TCR, and CAR-T therapies to increase specific anti-tumor activity.



Under the new collaboration, CBMG will add NKTR-255 to its ongoing CBMG-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating C-TIL051 in NSCLC patients who have relapsed on or were refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy.



The study is expected to enroll a total of 20 patients. Nektar will contribute NKTR-255 supply for the study. Nektar and CBMG will each maintain existing global rights to their respective investigational medicines.



