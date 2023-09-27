

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) said Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment through Emerson Ventures, its corporate venture capital arm, in First Resonance, a Los Angeles-based start-up transforming manufacturing with its ION Factory Operating System.



Emerson noted that its investment will support further growth and development of First Resonance's ION Factory Operating System, which enables companies across industries to conduct day-to-day operations and connect workflows to power modern operations, from production to supply chain procurement and quality.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken