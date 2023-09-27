

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In order to Improve Runway Safety, more than $201 million has been granted from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to improve airfield lighting systems at 82 airports in the United States.



The projects will purchase and install new lighting for runways and taxiways to keep operations safe during reduced and low visibility and night conditions.



The projects include $30.6 million to Denver International Airport in Colorado to reconstruct Runway 17L/35R and Taxiway P lighting systems;? $3.4 million to Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford, Oregon, to install lighted visual aids used to indicate a temporary closed runway that meet Federal Aviation Administration standards for use on the airfield to prevent runway incursions; a new lighting vault to meet additional airfield lighting needs and to reconstruct the existing Runway 14/32 lighting system;? $2.6 million to Boeing Field/King County International in Seattle, Washington to install elevated runway guard lights for Runway 14R/32L to enhance safety; and $2 million to Dickinson/Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in North Dakota to install replacement Runway 7/25 end approach path identifier lights, making the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway ends and reconstructing Taxiway D lighting.?



'We're acting to improve lighting systems at 82 airports, an important part of keeping aircraft moving safely, no matter the time of day or weather,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'These runway and taxiway lighting investments are just the latest way President Biden is improving our airports, which will benefit Americans now and for decades to come.'



