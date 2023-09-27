Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Stuttgart
27.09.23
14:25 Uhr
4,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7905,12020:31
PR Newswire
27.09.2023 | 19:12
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

Vesuvius plc

Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Patrick André
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Vesuvius plc
b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to dividend reinvestment plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.485,404
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume5,404
- Price£4.48
- Total£24,210
e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.