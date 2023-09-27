Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
Vesuvius plc
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Patrick André
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Vesuvius plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800ORZ521W585SY02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares pursuant to dividend reinvestment plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.48
|5,404
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|5,404
|- Price
|£4.48
|- Total
|£24,210
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 September 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
