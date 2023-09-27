WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):
Earnings: -$1.43 billion in Q4 vs. $1.49 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.31 in Q4 vs. $1.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$1.18 billion or -$1.07 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$1.11 per share Revenue: $4.01 billion in Q4 vs. $6.64 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$1.00) - (-$1.14) Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.20 - $4.60 Bln
