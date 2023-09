MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has experienced disruptions in portions of its internal information technology infrastructure and applications resulting from a cybersecurity incident.



The company said it began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts and is also coordinating with its insurers.



The company continues to assess what information was impacted and is executing its incident management and protection plan, including implementing remediation measures to mitigate the impact of the incident, and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate.



To date, many of the Company's applications are largely unaffected and remain operational, Johnson Controls said.



According to Johnson Controls, the cybersecurity incident has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, disruption to parts of the Company's business operations. The company is assessing whether the incident will impact its ability to timely release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year results, as well as the impact to its financial results.



