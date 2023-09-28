Acuity RM Group Plc - Final Results

28 September 2023

28 September 2023



Acuity RM Group plc

('ARM' or the 'Company')

Investee Company Final results

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM:ACRM) announces that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ("Acuity") which it acquired by way of a reverse takeover in April 2023 has published its results for its year ended 31 March 2023. Acuity's financial statements are set out below and will be available on the Company's website https://acuityrmgroup.com/investors.

Acuity RM Group plc will publish its consolidated interim results to 30 June 2023 on 28 September 2023, which will include 10 weeks post acquisition performance of Acuity.

Angus Forrest, CEO of ACRM commented:"These results relate to a post-acquisition period and have been announced to meet regulatory requirements. The results themselves are in line with our expectation at the time of Acuity's acquisition."

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

2023 £ 2022 £ Revenue 1,753,787 1,557,698 Cost of sales (196,164) (121,717) Gross profit 1,557,623 1,435,981 Other operating income - 43,673 Administrative expenses (2,175,206) (2,004,920) Loss from operations (617,583) (525,266) Finance income 661 251 Finance expense (22,494) (19,507) Loss before tax (639,416) (544,522) Tax credit/(expense) 105,498 - Loss for the year (533,918) (544,522) Total comprehensive income (533,918) (544,522)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

Assets 2023 £ 2022 £ Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10,064 14,406 Intangible assets 2,052,331 2,092,456 Trade and other receivables - 17,496 Current assets 2,062,395 2,124,358 Trade and other receivables 429,151 523,549 Cash and cash equivalents 303,776 566,637 732,927 1,090,186 Total assets 2,795,322 3,214,544

Liabilities Non-current liabilities Trade and other liabilities 181,080 167,978 Loans and borrowings 199,980 258,312 Current liabilities 381,060 426,290 Trade and other liabilities 1,571,078 1,469,202 Loans and borrowings 67,800 50,850 1,638,878 1,520,052 Total liabilities 2,019,938 1,946,342 Net assets 775,384 1,268,202 Issued capital and reserves Share capital 96,000 96,000 Share premium reserve 2,306,500 2,306,500 Other reserves 41,100 - Retained earnings (1,668,216) (1,134,298) TOTAL EQUITY 775,384 1,268,202

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Cash flows from operating activities 2023 £ 2022 £ Loss for the yearAdjustments for (533,918) (544,522) Amortisation of intangible assets 173,309 198,684 Depreciation of tangible assets 8,027 7,981 Loss on disposal of tangible assets (684) (448) Government grants - (43,673) Interest paid 22,494 19,507 Interest received (661) (251) Movements in working capital: (331,433) (362,722) Decrease in trade and other receivables 111,894 102,853 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (73,419) 15,886 Increase in deferred revenue 164,304 155,269 Cash generated from operations (128,654) (88,714) interest paid - (169) Net cash used in operating activities (128,654) (88,883) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of intangible fixed assets (133,184) (203,493) Purchase of tangible fixed assets (4,569) (7,065) Sale of tangible fixed assets 1,568 1,490 Interest received 661 251 Net cash used in investing activities (135,524) (208,817) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary shares - 125,000 New loans 65,193 339,000 Repayment of loans (63,876) (17,050) Repayment of directors loans - (10,400) Net cash from financing activities 1,317 436,550 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (262,861) 138,850 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 566,637 427,787 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 303,776 566,637

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), previously known as Drumz plc, is an established provider of risk management services. It's award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.