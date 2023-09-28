Anzeige
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.09.2023 | 09:00
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acuity RM Group Plc - Final Results

Acuity RM Group Plc - Final Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28

28 September 2023


Acuity RM Group plc

('ARM' or the 'Company')

Investee Company Final results

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM:ACRM) announces that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ("Acuity") which it acquired by way of a reverse takeover in April 2023 has published its results for its year ended 31 March 2023. Acuity's financial statements are set out below and will be available on the Company's website https://acuityrmgroup.com/investors.

Acuity RM Group plc will publish its consolidated interim results to 30 June 2023 on 28 September 2023, which will include 10 weeks post acquisition performance of Acuity.

Angus Forrest, CEO of ACRM commented:"These results relate to a post-acquisition period and have been announced to meet regulatory requirements. The results themselves are in line with our expectation at the time of Acuity's acquisition."

For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group plcwww.acuityrmgroup.com
Angus Forrest+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock		020 3869 6080

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

2023

£

2022

£

Revenue1,753,7871,557,698
Cost of sales(196,164)(121,717)
Gross profit1,557,6231,435,981
Other operating income-43,673
Administrative expenses(2,175,206)(2,004,920)
Loss from operations(617,583)(525,266)
Finance income661251
Finance expense(22,494)(19,507)
Loss before tax(639,416)(544,522)
Tax credit/(expense)105,498-
Loss for the year(533,918)(544,522)
Total comprehensive income(533,918)(544,522)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

Assets

2023

£

2022

£

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment10,06414,406
Intangible assets2,052,3312,092,456
Trade and other receivables-17,496
Current assets2,062,3952,124,358
Trade and other receivables429,151523,549
Cash and cash equivalents303,776566,637
732,9271,090,186
Total assets2,795,3223,214,544
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other liabilities181,080167,978
Loans and borrowings199,980258,312
Current liabilities381,060426,290
Trade and other liabilities1,571,0781,469,202
Loans and borrowings67,80050,850
1,638,8781,520,052
Total liabilities2,019,9381,946,342
Net assets775,3841,268,202
Issued capital and reserves
Share capital96,00096,000
Share premium reserve2,306,5002,306,500
Other reserves41,100-
Retained earnings(1,668,216)(1,134,298)
TOTAL EQUITY775,3841,268,202

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

2023

£

2022

£

Loss for the yearAdjustments for(533,918)(544,522)
Amortisation of intangible assets173,309198,684
Depreciation of tangible assets8,0277,981
Loss on disposal of tangible assets(684)(448)
Government grants-(43,673)
Interest paid22,49419,507
Interest received(661)(251)
Movements in working capital:(331,433)(362,722)
Decrease in trade and other receivables111,894102,853
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables(73,419)15,886
Increase in deferred revenue164,304155,269
Cash generated from operations(128,654)(88,714)
interest paid-(169)
Net cash used in operating activities(128,654)(88,883)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of intangible fixed assets(133,184)(203,493)
Purchase of tangible fixed assets(4,569)(7,065)
Sale of tangible fixed assets1,5681,490
Interest received661251
Net cash used in investing activities(135,524)(208,817)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issue of ordinary shares-125,000
New loans65,193339,000
Repayment of loans(63,876)(17,050)
Repayment of directors loans-(10,400)
Net cash from financing activities1,317436,550
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(262,861)138,850
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year566,637427,787
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year303,776566,637

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), previously known as Drumz plc, is an established provider of risk management services. It's award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.


