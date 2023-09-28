Elbkind Reply, the digital creative agency within the Reply Group, was awarded the renowned German Brand Award in the category "Brand Communication Social Media" for its collaboration with Takko Fashion on the "Mystery Challenge". The "Mystery Challenge", developed by Elbkind Reply to mark the 40th anniversary of the quality fashion discounter Takko Fashion, is an interactive in-store event that included a multi-part series on Instagram.

In the competition, four shopping teams, which had already been introduced on social media, competed against each other to put together a complete outfit at the Takko Fashion store in Bad Essen, Lower Saxony: an individual anniversary look based on a trend piece with a time limit of 40 minutes. The Elbkind Reply and Takko Fashion collaboration increased the relevance of the brand for the target group and significantly strengthen brand awareness through this event. The online community interactions via social media also promoted the engagement with the targeted group. In total, more than 14 million users were reached, generating almost one million interactions.

The German Brand Award in the category "Brand Communication Social Media" lauds the concept and implementation as well as the outstanding success of this campaign. The award is presented annually by a high-caliber jury of branding and marketing experts, taking into account criteria such as independence and brand distinctiveness, differentiation from the competition and target group relevance. Aspects such as sustainability, degree of innovation, continuity, and future viability also play a role in the evaluation. The German Brand Award 2023 is divided into two disciplines, whereby the strongest campaigns, concepts and strategies of individual disciplines are awarded in the discipline "Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation".

Manuela Holler, Senior Director Marketing and E-Commerce at Takko Fashion, expressed her enthusiasm on the success of the "Mystery Challenge" and the renewed win of the German Brand Award: "The award for the 'Mystery Challenge' is not only a great honour, but also a confirmation of the creativity and commitment of our team to implement highly interactive campaigns. Through the 'Mystery Challenge', we were able to transport the comforting ambiance of our new store design as well as the feel-good shopping experience from the shop floor all the way to the digital environment of our online community, which once again, underlines our omnichannel approach."

Thorben Fasching, Executive Partner at Reply, added: "Elbkind Reply and Takko Fashion are setting new standards in the field of social media communication with the 'Mystery Challenge'. The campaign demonstrates impressive innovative power for success in brand management. Receiving the German Brand Award highlights the joint achievement and documents Reply's leading position in the field of digital experience."

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Elbkind Reply

Elbkind Reply is a digital creative agency based in Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf. For Elbkind Reply, a deep understanding of people and their habits is the basis for building a successful brand. In order to be as effective as possible, the international team combines in-depth know-how from data, content, channels, media, creation and technology. On this broad basis, Elbkind Reply establishes a fully integrated ecosystem of digital touchpoints where brand and customer meet to talk about and order products and services. www.elbkind.de

Takko Fashion

Takko Fashion operates almost 2,000 Quality Discount shops in 17 European countries. In both online and bricks-and-mortar retail, the company offers quality fashion collections at an attractive price. As a member of the Fair Wear Foundation, the alliance for sustainable textiles and partner of Better Cotton, Takko Fashion is committed to sustainable and responsible production conditions and sustainable cotton production.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928658969/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt

s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229