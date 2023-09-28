First North Iceland: New share for trading: Icelandic Salmon AS

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Icelandic Salmon AS's request for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. The shares will be admitted to trading on September 29, 2023. Short name: ISLAX Number of shares: 30.961.868 ISIN code: NO0010724701 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 306515 Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Company Identity Number: IS: 580923-9920/NO: 983 621 112 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: FNIS ICB Classification Industry Consumer Staples, 45 Subsector Farming, Fishing, Ranching and Plantations, 45102010