Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: A2QFTF | ISIN: NO0010724701 | Ticker-Symbol: I6X
Frankfurt
28.09.23
09:15 Uhr
14,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,71 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDIC SALMON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDIC SALMON AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2023 | 10:46
113 Leser



First North Iceland: New share for trading: Icelandic Salmon AS

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Icelandic Salmon AS's request for admission to
trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on September 29, 2023.



Short name:        ISLAX             
Number of shares:     30.961.868           
ISIN code:        NO0010724701          
Round Lot:        1 share            
Order book ID:      306515             
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%               
Static Volatility Guard  15%              
Company Identity Number: IS: 580923-9920/NO: 983 621 112
Market:          First North Iceland / 101   
Tick Size Table:     MiFID II tick size table    
MIC Code:         FNIS              

ICB Classification

Industry  Consumer Staples, 45                 
Subsector Farming, Fishing, Ranching and Plantations, 45102010
