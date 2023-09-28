

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (GBNY) is up over 22% at $10.50. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 15% at $3.59. Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) is up over 11% at $17.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is up over 11% at $5.18. GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 9% at $18.77. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) is up over 8% at $21.69. Sasol Limited (SSL) is up over 5% at $13.53.



In the Red



Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) is down over 40% at $3.30. Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) is down over 24% at $3.16. Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is down over 18% at $2.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) is down over 12% at $27.00. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is down over 10% at $205.78. Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is down over 5% at $69.66. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is down over 5% at $2.49. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is down over 4% at $64.98.



