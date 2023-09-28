

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), a low-cost airline company, on Thursday said it is revising down its third-quarter outlook citing air traffic and weather-related disruptions.



The airline said that the air traffic control and weather-related disruptions due to convective activity in the Northeast were more than expected in the quarter that affected crew and associated disruption costs and flown revenue, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



For the third-quarter, the company now expects its revenue to be near the low end of its previous guidance range.



On August 1, JetBlue had projected for a year-on-year decline of 4 percent to 8 percent in its third-quarter revenue.



The airline now forecast available seat miles ASMs to be up around seven percent year-over-year, the midpoint of its prior guidance range. Earlier, the company had projected ASMs growth of 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent.



JetBlue now expects a fuel price per gallon, net of fuel taxes and hedges, of around $2.95 for the third quarter as fuel prices have increased significantly.



