

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its 2023 Analyst Day later on Thursday, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023. The company also initiated outlook for fiscal 2024.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.65 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.00 per share on revenue growth of 16.0 to 18.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $4.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings growth of over 20 to 25 percent year-over-year on revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage year-over-year. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.41 per share on revenues of $4.50 billion for the year.



The company also targets adjusted earnings of over $4.00 per share on revenues of over $5.0 billion for fiscal 2027.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken