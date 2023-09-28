

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in September to the highest level in five months, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth slightly in August, though remained strong overall.



The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 2.6 percent increase in August. That was in line with expectations.



'This rise was mainly driven by less favourable base effects as energy prices fell sharply in September last year,' Wouter Thierie, an economist at ING said.



At the same time, underlying inflation that excludes non-processed food and energy products, eased to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent, slower than the 0.5 percent rise in the prior month. The expected increase was 0.3 percent.



EU harmonized inflation climbed to 3.2 percent from 2.4 percent a month ago. However, the rate was slightly below economists' forecast of 3.3 percent.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices posted a 0.6 percent rise versus a 0.5 percent gain in August, as expected.



The annual retail sales growth moderated to 7.0 percent in August from 7.7 percent in July.



The overall strong growth in August was largely driven by a 17.0 percent surge in sales of non-food products. Sales of food products grew 2.8 percent, while those at service stations dropped 6.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales plunged 7.2 percent from July, when they advanced by 5.0 percent. It was the first decline in four months.



