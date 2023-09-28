Iberdrola has finished building Spain's first hybrid wind-solar project, featuring a 74 MW solar plant and a 69 MW wind farm.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy provider Iberdrola has finished building what it claims is the first hybrid wind-solar plant in Spain, and is currently carrying out work on the commissioning process. The solar plant consists of a 74 MW solar facility spreas across the municipalities of Revilla Vallejera, Villamedianilla, and Vallejer, near Burgos, in the central Spanish province of Castilla y León. The wind plant has a capacity of 69 MW, is located near the municipalities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...