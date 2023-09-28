

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon has announced that two BRAVO Artificial Intelligence Battle Labs will be established at U.S. European Command and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in collaboration with the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's Algorithmic Warfare Directorate and the Defense Innovation Unit.



Over the next year, the labs will organize multiple U.S. federal government-wide BRAVO Hackathons, including some with coalition partners.



'BRAVO Hackathons represent an opportunity for DoD to practice and proliferate the fundamentals of user-centered design and agile software development,' said Joe Larson, the Defense Department's Deputy Chief Digital and AI Officer for Algorithmic Warfare. 'By providing the seed funding to establish the AI Battle Labs in EUCOM and INDOPACOM, we will be designing and testing data analytic and AI capabilities with warfighters, not for them, informing and strengthening our ability to deliver exactly what they need to win.' 'BRAVO Hackathons represent an opportunity for DoD to practice and proliferate the fundamentals of user-centered design and agile software development,' said Joe Larson, the Defense Department's Deputy Chief Digital and AI Officer for Algorithmic Warfare. 'By providing the seed funding to establish the AI Battle Labs in EUCOM and INDOPACOM, we will be designing and testing data analytic and AI capabilities with warfighters, not for them, informing and strengthening our ability to deliver exactly what they need to win.'



The BRAVO Hackathon series will continue organizing one-week events to integrate data at any classification within a software development environment that permits untrusted licensed open-source and commercial software and data otherwise not approved for production systems.



'The labs will provide a physical and digital space for serendipitous social collisions as DoD, industry, and coalition partners prototype solutions to challenges from peer competitors. Any U.S. citizen remains eligible to apply to participate in public BRAVO hackathons,' said Stuart 'Dr' Wagner, Air Force Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Executive Agent for the BRAVO AI Battle Labs.



The labs seek to interconnect Combatant Command, enterprise DOD, and coalition partner capabilities from data ingestion and system integration to approved employment. The Air Force's system-of-systems technology integration toolchain for heterogeneous electronic systems (STITCHES) will integrate various Combatant Command and service level systems directly to the labs.



The Department of Defense urged Federal government employees and federal contractors to share use cases, data, infrastructure, or potential collaborations with these labs by contacting saf.cn.bravo@us.af.mil. U.S. citizens and U.S. industry seeking to collaborate with these labs should contact the Defense Innovation Unit at onramp-hack-bravo@diu.mil.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken