WKN: A116FD | ISIN: BE0974276082 | Ticker-Symbol: OT7
Tradegate
28.09.23
17:35 Uhr
6,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
Ontex announces sale of Pakistan activities

Aalst, Belgium, September 28, 2023 - Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) ("Ontex"), a leading developer and manufacturer of hygiene products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its business in Pakistan to ASAIA Holding FZ. The transaction includes Ontex's plant and business in Pakistan.

Ontex's business in Pakistan is part of Ontex's emerging markets activities, which have been classified as discontinued operations following the strategic decision in 2021 to divest these. Ontex aims to close the transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, by the end of 2023.


***

Contact information

  • Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
  • Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent - Division Dendermonde


