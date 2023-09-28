

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a choppy ride in early trades, the Switzerland stock market slipped into the red Thursday morning, but recovered gradually and finished modestly higher despite another sluggish spell.



The benchmark SMI, which fell to 10,814.94 around late morning, ended the session with a gain of 35.48 points or 0.33% at 10,917.79, the day's high.



Alcon climbed 1.71% and Givaudan surged 1.53%. UBS Group, Novartis, ABB and Swiss Re gained 1.1 to 1.4%.



Logitech, Partners Group, Sika, Richemont, Geberit and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.



Roche Holding declined nearly 1%. Nestle ended 0.77% down, while Swisscom and Sonova declined marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech rallied 6.7%. Flughafen Zurich, Dufry, Georg Fischer, PSP Swiss Property, Bachem Holding and Belimo Holding gained 1 to 1.52%.



AMS tanked more than 20%. Schindler Holding drifted down 3.8%, Schindler Ps declined 2.4% and Barry Callebaut ended lower by 1.17%.



