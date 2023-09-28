

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secura has recalled about 6,400 air fryers due to the risk of catching fire and getting burned.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.



The recall involves Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 with date codes 1903 and 1904. They are a black color with silver accent.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Secura for an Amazon gift card in the amount of $45 or a free replacement at the consumer's choice with Secura products as listed on Secura's webpage at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/.



The company said it received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.



The products were sold at online at thesecura.com and Amazon.com from May 2019 through October 2020 for between $48 and $90.



