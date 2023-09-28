

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.45 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $12.94 billion from $12.69 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $12.94 Bln vs. $12.69 Bln last year.



