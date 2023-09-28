

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rust-Oleum has recalled about 84,000 fluorescent pink spray paint due to injury hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the can's spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.



The recall involves Rust-Oleum professional fluorescent pink marking paint in a 15 oz. metal can. The cans have a fluorescent pink plastic lid that matches the color of the paint.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spray paint cans, take a photo of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, wrap the product in a plastic bag, and place it out of reach of children. Consumers should contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund at recall@rustoleum.com.



The company said it has received five reports of the spray valve assembly and plastic cap detaching with force, causing paint to splatter. No injuries have been reported.



Customers can provide the photos of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, and name and mailing address to receive the refund.



The products were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, and hardware stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, homedepot.com and Lowes.com from April 2023 through July 2023 for about $10.



