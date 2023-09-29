DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association 28-Sep-2023 / 23:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa" or the "Company") Amended Articles of Association During a routine review of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company's Board were reminded that the Company is not subject to the UK Takeover Code, and advised that the Company's Articles of Association should be revised to avoid any possibility for misinterpretation. The Board has, therefore, resolved to amend the Company's Articles of Association. A copy of the amended Articles of Association will be uploaded to the Company's website following their filing with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs. END Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: THAL LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 Sequence No.: 274707 EQS News ID: 1737489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 18:08 ET (22:08 GMT)