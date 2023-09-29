Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
28.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,324 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 00:40
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association 
28-Sep-2023 / 23:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
 
Amended Articles of Association 
 
During a routine review of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company's Board were reminded that the Company is 
not subject to the UK Takeover Code, and advised that the Company's Articles of Association should be revised to avoid 
any possibility for misinterpretation. The Board has, therefore, resolved to amend the Company's Articles of 
Association. A copy of the amended Articles of Association will be uploaded to the Company's website following their 
filing with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs. 
 
 
 
 
END 
 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 274707 
EQS News ID:  1737489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 18:08 ET (22:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
