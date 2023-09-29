

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British automobile major Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) announced on Friday that Yew Tree consortium has agreed to buy an additional 3.27 percent or 26 million common shares in the automobile company.



Consequently, the consortium will own a total of 26.23 percent of the company's issued share capital.



'This additional investment demonstrates the Yew Tree Consortium's continuing confidence and belief in the future of Aston Martin. The Company has delivered a major turnaround since the Yew Tree Consortium's initial investment three years ago. We have rebuilt this iconic company, transforming it into an ultra-luxury brand, with a portfolio of highly desirable, performance-driven cars,' the company said in a statement.



On Thursday, the shares of Aston Martin closed at 261 pence down 0.99% on London Stock Exchange.



