TotalEnergies has become the sole shareholder of French agrivoltaics specialist Ombrea, in a transaction that builds upon the partnership they started in 2019.From pv magazine France TotalEnergies has finalized the acquisition of Ombrea, a French greentech company that specializes in agrivoltaics, but it has not disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Ombrea - founded in October 2016 in Aix-en-Provence - designs and sells mobile PV shade structures that create a favorable microclimate for plant development and crop protection in agrivoltaic projects. The startup, which has about 10 operational ...

