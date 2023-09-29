Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 12:54
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29 September 2023

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Clean Invest Africa plc (AQUIS: CIA) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa PlcFilippo Fantechi (Executive Director) Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman)+973 3969 6273+973 3969 2299
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 20 7469 0930

© 2023 PR Newswire
