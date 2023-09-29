Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
29 September 2023
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")
RESULT OF AGM
Clean Invest Africa plc (AQUIS: CIA) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
