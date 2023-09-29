Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Company") reports that Nevada County (the "County") has announced that its Board of Supervisors will hold its public hearing on the Company's Vested Rights Petition (the "Petition") on the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project (the "IMM Project"), previously scheduled for late October, on December 13 and 14, 2023.

The County explained the delay by pointing to "2,000 pages submitted with the petition for recognition of vested rights, which far exceeds most other known petitions for vested rights." The Company's Petition includes comprehensive records to demonstrate that all of the property owners of each of the parcels of land that comprise the IMM Project either intended to reestablish mining themselves or marketed their properties to mining companies.

Mining operations at the IMM Project were continuous before, during, and after the County first required a permit to mine in 1954, establishing a vested right to continue mining. Vested rights do not expire unless there is evidence that a property owner intended to abandon the right and also took an overt act demonstrating such an intent. Under California law, the burden of proof to show abandonment lies with the County.

Joe Mullin, CEO of Rise Gold Corp. commented: "The Company looks forward to the hearing before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on its Petition asserting grandfathered rights to mine in Nevada County. The hearing is an important step as we continue our efforts to advance the IMM Project."

A decision on the Petition is not discretionary, rather the Board of Supervisors must decide whether to confirm the vested rights by reviewing the historical facts in light of how the California Supreme Court has interpreted the relevant legal principles.

A link to the news release from the County is here:

https://nevadacountyca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6991

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.

