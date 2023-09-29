

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signalling future turning points in the Swiss economy decreased marginally in September to the lowest level in four months, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



The economic barometer dropped to 95.9 in September from 96.2 in August. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 90.5.



The slight decline is primarily attributable to bundles of indicators from the manufacturing and other services sectors, the KOF said.



On the other hand, positive momentum is evident in the finance and insurance sectors and the construction industry.



The manufacturing sector's subdued negative trends are mostly the result of indicators in the metals industry, the paper and printing business, and then the chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and plastics industries.



