

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar erased its losses against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback recovered to 149.39 against the yen, 0.9163 against the franc and 1.0569 against the euro, from its early 4-day lows of 148.52, 0.9091 and 1.0617, respectively.



The greenback rebounded to 0.6446 against the aussie and 0.6002 against the kiwi, up from an early 9-day low of 0.6501 and a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6048, respectively.



The greenback rose to 1.2180 against the pound, reversing from an early 1-week low of 1.2271.



The greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.3536 against the loonie, off an early 9-day low of 1.3416.



The currency may challenge resistance around 153.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc, 1.04 against the euro, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.59 against the kiwi, 1.20 against the pound and 1.38 against the loonie.



