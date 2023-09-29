Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced its participation in the upcoming American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2023 Annual Meeting from October 1 4 in San Diego. Presentations will describe preclinical, clinical and simulation modeling studies on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, including new insights about methods to optimize TTFields intensities delivered at the target tumor during treatment.

Highlights of Novocure's poster presentations include:

a new process to identify optimized, personalized TTFields array layouts for each patient with glioblastoma (GBM) using segmentation-based treatment planning (SBTP) software





retrospective, simulated testing of SBTP to compare outputs from array layouts generated with SBTP versus array layouts generated with NovoTAL, the current standard treatment planning software, with results suggesting that SBTP-generated layouts meet established treatment thresholds for TTFields therapy, and could potentially lead to improved clinical outcomes for patients with GBM





a simulation study evaluating the effects of body mass index (BMI) on field intensities delivered to the lungs with TTFields therapy. Results support the feasibility of TTFields therapy delivery to the lungs regardless of BMI and highlight the importance of choosing the appropriate array size for each patient.

"We are committed to continuous innovation, and we look forward to sharing new insights about the use of TTFields therapy with the scientific community," said Pritesh Shah, Novocure's Chief Growth Officer. "By developing segmentation-based treatment planning software to optimize array placement and exploring how factors such as array size affect the delivery of TTFields therapy, we aim to advance our therapy as we pursue our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer."

Presentations on TTFields at the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting will include:

The Effect of Body Mass Index on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Intensity Distribution in the Lungs. Presenter: Nadav Shapira. 4:45 p.m. 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1.





Presenter: Nadav Shapira. 4:45 p.m. 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1. Patient-Specific Segmentation-Based Treatment Planning vs. NovoTAL for TTFields Therapy in Glioblastoma. Presenter: Brian Berger. 10:45 a.m. 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 2.





Presenter: Brian Berger. 10:45 a.m. 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 2. Retrospective Review of the Factors Limiting Optune Initiation in GBM patients. Presenter: Luis Carranza Pena. 10:45 a.m. 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 2.





Presenter: Luis Carranza Pena. 10:45 a.m. 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 2. Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in the Real World for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma: A Survival Meta-analysis With Systematic Review. Presenter: Matthew Ballo. 10:45 a.m. 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 2.





Presenter: Matthew Ballo. 10:45 a.m. 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 2. Compatibility of Topical Products to Manage Skin Irritation Associated With TTFields. Presenter: Narasimha Kumar Karanam. 2:30 p.m. 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 3.





Presenter: Narasimha Kumar Karanam. 2:30 p.m. 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 3. A Working TTFields Therapy Framework for Patient-Specific Segmentation-Based Treatment Planning and Dosimetry. Presenter: Brian Berger. 12:30 p.m. 1:45 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 4.





Presenter: Brian Berger. 12:30 p.m. 1:45 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Alternating Tumor Treating Fields Layouts for Effective Treatment of the Epigastric Region. Presenter: Nadav Shapira. 12:30 p.m. 1:45 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 4.



About Tumor Treating Fields Therapy

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Due to its multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or PARP inhibition in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

