Das Instrument HDMA US4381283088 HONDA MOTOR ADR 1/3 O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023

The instrument HDMA US4381283088 HONDA MOTOR ADR 1/3 O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023



Das Instrument 64B US0843101017 PHENOMEX INC. DL-,00005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2023

The instrument 64B US0843101017 PHENOMEX INC. DL-,00005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023



Das Instrument DNOA US24872B1008 DENSO CORP. ADR/0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2023

The instrument DNOA US24872B1008 DENSO CORP. ADR/0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023



Das Instrument 8KT NO0010963275 DESERT CONTROL NK 3 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023

The instrument 8KT NO0010963275 DESERT CONTROL NK 3 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2023



Das Instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2023

The instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023