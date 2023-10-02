

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a German rail technology firm, said on Monday that it has inked two framework deals, worth a sales volume of 40 million euros, with the Danish state rail network operator Banedanmark.



The two contracts to provide switch systems and corresponding spare parts for four years have options for an extension by Banedanmark twice for a further two years.



To serve the Danish company, Vossloh will establish a local production facility of around 3,000 square meters next to Banedanmark's concrete sleeper production location in Fredericia, Denmark.



For 2022, Vossloh had generated sales revenues of around 130 million euros from the Northern European market.



