Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: M2Bio Sciences Chair, Prof Maharaj, to Deliver Keynote Address on Cutting-Edge Biotechnology Advancements

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK:MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to provide the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is delighted to announce that Professor Vinesh Maharaj will be a keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Biomedical Research & Innovation Platform Symposium on the 16th & 17th of October 2023. This event promises to be an electrifying exploration of innovation, tradition, and groundbreaking potential in biomedicine. It will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers and networking opportunities, providing an immersive experience for those keen to explore the latest trends, innovations, and investment prospects in the biomedical field.

Prof. Maharaj is the Deputy Dean of Research and Postgraduate Education at the University of Pretoria and the chair of the M2Bio-Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research. He will cover "African Traditional Medicine: Past, Present, and Future Perspectives". His keynote address will delve into the historical roots of traditional healing practices, showcase present-day innovations, and provide a tantalizing glimpse into the limitless potential for the future. Professor Maharaj's visionary perspective on AI-driven phytomedicine research will undoubtedly stimulate the imagination of investors seeking groundbreaking opportunities in the biotech sector.

African Ginger (Siphonochilus aethiopicus) will feature as part of Prof Maharaj's presentation, one of the leading research projects for M2Bio Sciences. Respiratory viral diseases, including COVID-19 and influenza, threaten global health, societal function, and the world's economy. Despite the numerous vaccines and remedies currently available for its treatment, seasonal flu is estimated to cause about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness and about 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory fatalities annually globally[1]. Consequently, there remains an urgent need for the discovery and development of a cheaper, more efficacious treatment regimen that ideally has dual activity against these respiratory viral diseases, likely to occur as co-infections[2].

Against this background, the University of Pretoria initiated a study of already-used traditional medicines in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19 and influenza. This led to the investigation of South African biodiversity by exploring its vast existing plant extract repository in search of affordable, available, and potent herbal remedies to treat COVID-19. Of the many plants tested at the University of Pretoria, African Ginger, an already used traditional plant, has shown reproducible positive results phenotypically in vitro against both the SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses at concentrations comparable to standard control drugs used in the respective assays[3].

About Professor Vinesh Maharaj: Research and Postgraduate Education, Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences. Prof Maharaj is a natural product chemist trained in discovering new drug leads based on biodiversity samples. He aims to create a unique repository of natural products comprising 10,000 plant samples, forming the library's basis, the first of its kind in Africa. The samples are converted into high throughput screening formats ready for biological testing for diseases like HIV, malaria, cancer, and COVID-19. He obtained funding from the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) to establish this platform to make the resources available to the national innovation system. The infrastructure includes high-end hyphenated analytical equipment for the chemical characterization of the library. He also serves as the M2Bio Research Chair for natural product research conducted at the university on behalf of M2Bio.

"We're thrilled to showcase the ground-breaking research on African Ginger's potential in fighting influenza and COVID-19 at the symposium. This represents a pivotal moment in our journey to unlock nature's healing secrets, reaffirming our commitment to pioneering innovation in healthcare for the benefit of all," says Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

This symposium, renowned as a premier event for cutting-edge research and industry leaders, will be a hybrid event you can attend virtually or live at the SAMRC Conference Centre. The event offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders and visionaries to gain invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of biomedical research in Africa and beyond.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to join Prof. Vinesh Maharaj and other luminaries in exploring the latest phytomedicine research. For inquiries and registration, email BRIPsymposium@mrc.ac.za. or visit this link here.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases.

