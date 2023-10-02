

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate stayed stable in August after falling in the previous three months, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 10.9 percent in August, the same as in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate stood at 12.3 percent.



In August, there were 512,193 unemployed people, a decrease of 23,861 from last month. At the same time, employment rose by 47,127 to 4.17 million in August.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 fell notably to 22.5 percent from 29.8 percent in the same month last year.



