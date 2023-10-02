

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) said Monday that, after 28 years of service, its Chief Financial Officer, Amanda James, has decided to retire from full time work, and will step down from the Board with effect from 26 July 2024. Amanda is planning to leave the Group on 26 September 2024 following the company's Interim results.



The British clothing, footwear and home products retailer said that Amanda's successor will be Jonathan Blanchard, currently Chief Financial Officer at Reiss.



Jonathan will join NEXT in February 2024 and take over as Chief Financial Officer in July 2024 and also join the Board of Next plc at that time.



