Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
02.10.23
21:22 Uhr
21,650 Euro
+0,100
+0,46 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50021,80022:47
21,50021,65022:00
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2023 | 22:26
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies Reports on ESG Progress in Their People Pillar

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Our people are our greatest asset.

Our people are our greatest asset.

As part of our Recipe for Change, we are committed to cultivating a workforce that reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve and fostering an inclusive culture that embraces differences.

In 2022, we launched our company-wide inclusion index and are leveraging the results to continue to foster a company culture where associates feel they can be themselves and share their individual perspectives. Additionally, we launched our newest associate resource group-diverseABILITY-which focuses on driving inclusion for people with diverse abilities, their caretakers, and allies.

Our commitment to our purpose and values continues to shape our approach to retaining and developing a highly skilled and ethical workforce that sets us apart and brings these values to life on a daily basis. ?At the end of 2022, we employed approximately 290,000 associates and are proud that a significant number of our associates celebrated milestone anniversaries with our company. More than 63,000 of these individuals commemorated at least 15 years of service, and more than 44,000 celebrated over 20 years of service.

Learn more about our Recipe for Change, goals, and progress in our 2023 ESG Report.

See original post on LinkedIn and learn more about the Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789347/albertsons-companies-reports-on-esg-progress-in-their-people-pillar

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.