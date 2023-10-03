

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract by ADNOC Gas for its Habshan Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage project. The contract is valued at more than $600 million and involves the delivery of carbon capture units, associated pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for carbon dioxide recovery and injection.



Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: 'We look forward to combining our CCUS expertise and UAE project delivery experience to support ADNOC Gas in delivering on their decarbonisation plans, maximising energy output while minimising emissions, and helping to support the UAE's energy transition.'



