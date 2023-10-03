

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited or GYMCL, the operating subsidiary of China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) said its unit Guangxi Yuchai Marine and Power Genset Co., Ltd has received a new contract from an undisclosed party to install Yuchai's 20MW ferroalloy off-gas power generation system at a production plant which specializes in silicon-manganese alloys production in Inner Mongolia, China.



Financial terms of the order were not disclosed.



Upon installation and integration to the local grid, the project is expected to produce over 160 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year with a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.



The smelting process for producing silicon-manganese alloys will emit a combustible and hazardous ferroalloy off-gas at high temperatures.



Yuchai's ferroalloy off-gas power generation system utilizes this off-gas as a fuel resource for power generation, which not only eliminates greenhouse gas emissions but also enhances metal production safety.



This Yuchai ferroalloy off-gas power generation system, comprising 16 units of YC16VCN engines, is a newly improved gas power generator produced by MPG.



The YC16VCN engine is designed to meet the requirements for various applications and with a capacity to improve electrical power efficiency by over 40 percent.



