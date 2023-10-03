

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a medtech company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Joel Grade as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 18.



Grade is succeeding Brian Stevens, who was the interim finance chief after the previous CFO left in May.



Joel Grade had a 25-year career with Sysco.



Post the appointment, Stevens will transition to his prior role as senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and controller.



In pre-market, shares of Baxter are trading at $37.09 down 0.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.



