WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, $39 million to develop and integrate the service's Battle Management Command and Control software into a prototype for air base air defense, the company said in a statement.



Under the contract, Raytheon will develop the command-and-control foundation to counter airborne threats and defend U.S. air bases around the world.



