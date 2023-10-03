

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen extended gains against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday, triggering speculation that the Bank of Japan has intervened in the market to support the currency.



The yen climbed to multi-month highs of 159.94 against the franc, 178.03 against the pound and 154.34 against the euro, off its early lows of 163.29, 181.37 and 157.21, respectively.



The yen appreciated to a 1-1/2-month high of 93.01 against the aussie and multi-week highs of 87.09 against the kiwi and 107.49 against the loonie, from its early lows of 95.40, 89.25 and 109.59, respectively.



The yen firmed to a multi-week high of 147.27 against the greenback, up from an early nearly 1-year low of 150.16.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 145.00 against the franc, 176.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the euro, 90.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi, 103.00 against the loonie and 144.00 against the greenback.



