

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that it received a $967 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for Lead Yard Support and Development and Design efforts for Virginia-class fast-attack submarines.



The cost-plus-fixed fee modification to a previously awarded contract totals $967.19 million. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut; McLeansville, North Carolina; Newport News, Virginia; and Newport and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Work is expected to be completed by October 2024.



The company noted that virginia-class submarines are designed for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support.



